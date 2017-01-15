Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 14, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 14, 2017
Kenton Roy Arendse, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Robert Michael Casper, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Michael Allen Davis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Manpreet Kaur Maan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Daniel Peter Mawhinney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree malicious mischief and failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespass.
David Carl Nellis, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Pavel V. Orekhov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license and an ignition interlock driver’s license violation.
Mariana Torres Perez, booked by the Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Aaron Alan Timmer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Tanner Peter Vanderveen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
