Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 13, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 13, 2017
Zachary Ryan Bass, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order.
Stephan Armond Charlot, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Arthur Crawford, Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, third-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kara B. Dunn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Nicole Marie Englert, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree vehicle prowling.
Humberto Garcia, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order.
Jennifer Lynn Hart, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Miles Francis Lane Lawrence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Marcus L. Lawson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
Lorenzo Eloy Lechuga, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for disobedience of a lawful court order, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Jeffrey Allen McGee, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jeremiah Lee Moerike, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Matthew Calvin Phillips, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Misty Lynae Plaster, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation and delivering a controlled substance.
Rogelio Ramirez, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Brittani Ryanne Rawlins, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge second-degree trafficking.
Crystal Marie Saveall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture.
Qwatavious Robert Sloan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, third-degree retail theft, first-degree criminal impersonation, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Michael Gene Smart, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for obstructing a police officer.
Frank Tyler Spring, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a domestic violence protection order and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Alexis Lena Stewart, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.
Michael David Weinstein, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for voyeurism and stalking.
