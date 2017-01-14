Surrey, B.C. man killed in Blaine crash Friday night; 2 from Ferndale taken to hospital

Authorities have identified the man killed in a crash involving a semi-truck Friday night as Christian G. Villegas, 40, of Surrey, B.C.
Another driver in the crash, James B. Vandekamp, 34, of Ferndale, was taken to St. Joseph hospital, along with one of his passengers, David Colacurcio, 15, also from Ferndale, the Washington State Patrol said. A hospital spokesperson could not immediately be reached for information on their conditions.
According to a state patrol report, Manjinder Singh, 32, of Surrey, was driving a 2016 white Volvo semi-truck southbound on State Route 543 toward Boblett Street around 6:40 p.m. Friday. Pombra Ankur, 35, also from Surrey, was in the passenger seat.
Vandekamp was driving a white 2008 Chevy Tahoe with four passengers and was stopped at a red light, facing south on SR 543 at the Boblett intersection, the report says. Villegas, who was driving a green 2003 Toyota Tacoma, was also stopped at the light.
As Singh approached the light, he failed to stop, according to state patrol, and struck the back of Villegas’ truck, which then struck Vandekamp’s SUV.
Both vehicles were totaled, according to the state patrol. When crews arrived, all the vehicles were facing different directions and were so damaged that it was difficult to tell how the crash happened, Chief William Pernett with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue said Friday night.
“I couldn’t tell who hit who or what direction or anything,” he said about an hour after responding to the crash.
Singh was not injured, nor was Ankur, according to state patrol. Vandekamp’s three other passengers, Shannon Vandekamp, 32, Jamason Vandekamp, 3 and Olivia Vandekamp (the report listed her as younger than 1) all from Ferndale, were not injured. All five were treated at the scene, Pernett said Friday.
Everyone besides Ankur was wearing seatbelts, state patrol said. The crash remains under investigation but the state patrol said there was no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments