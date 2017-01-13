Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 12, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 12, 2017
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Ferndale Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for giving a false statement to an officer.
Katherine Marie Abitia, booked by the Bellingham Police Department as a driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana and for motor-vehicle theft.
Jason Robert Boone, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession and second-degree burglary.
Crystal Anne Buckley Wozniak, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance.
Gordon M. Grindle, booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jeremy Dale Hyder, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Joel Mario James III, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Crystal Lynn Lockhart, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft.
Frank Joseph Maravilla, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Nichole Candice Mondares, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Corey Dean Moran, booked by the Washington State Patrol fro driving under the influence.
Nadia Ninoska Murillo, booked by the Western Washington University and Ferndale police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license and for a probation/parole violation.
Roman Joseph Roesbery, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Craig Michael Strong, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Zachary Ryan Tufts, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Shawn Patrick Waterhouse, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Jacob Robert Whiting, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Randall Dean Williams, booked by the Lummi Nation and Ferndale police departments for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and shoplifting.
Yuan Zhuang, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violating a no-contact order, harassment, and third-degree theft.
