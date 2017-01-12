Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 11, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 11, 2017
Dylan Lee Andreason, booked by the Juvenile Rehabilitation Administration for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Neal Davin Dhanoa, booked by the Blaine Police Department on an immigration detainer and for a controlled-substance violation.
William Sapatu Doiron, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Erin Michelle Groen, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Steve Shawn Hoover, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Adam Jan Kalita, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order with two previous convictions and second-degree assault.
Shawn D. Noisey, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Tiffany Ann Pattee, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree criminal trespass and criminal solicitation (gross misdemeanor).
Victor J.R. Salazar Jr., booked by the Everson Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
James Scott Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
Rageana E. Strong, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
