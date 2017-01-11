Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 10, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 10, 2017
Steven Bass, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
William Theodore Bode, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Donovan Brown, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Leona Marie Fleming, booked by the Lynden Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana and third-degree possession of stolen property.
Christopher David Gamble, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree theft, third-degree theft, credit card factoring, and forgery.
Nickiala Roshelle Harwood, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, an ignition interlock driver's license violation, driving under the influence, a controlled substance violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James Roy Humphreys, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Everson Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license and second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Joel Mario James Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, third-degree domestic violence assault and battery, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aimee Marie Jurich, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of violation of a domestic violence no-contact order and fourth-degree assault.
Jeremiah Allen Lien, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer and for first-degree criminal trespass.
Lindsey Nicole Miller, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Justin Patrick Redington, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Benjamin Lazar Royev, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for minor in possession or consuming alcohol, first-degree vehicle prowl and third-degree theft.
Galen Nicholas Ruzzamenti, booked by the Lynden and Bellingham police departments for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order, possession of an ID belonging to other, second-degree possession of stolen property and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Carlos Norberto Santos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possession of stolen property.
Shonda Lynn Shockey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license.
