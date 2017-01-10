Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 9, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 9, 2017
Robert Charles Ackerman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Jason Beeson, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.
Kirk Gabriel Casey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Lisa Teresa Ezrre, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a schedule 1 narcotic and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Heather Ann Gaul, booked by the Blaine Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Cameron Mills, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Russell Mitchell Nilson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Daniel Fenderson Ouilette, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Robert Lee Piggee, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Vincent Lee Reames, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Andre Reginald Revey Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office, Whatcom County District Court, Lummi Nation Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer, and for third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting to elude a police vehicle, a controlled-substance violation, possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape, and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
