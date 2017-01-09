Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 8, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 8, 2017
Yvonne Marie Ayers, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Herman Lee Barton Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass.
Cameron Antone Basart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Luis G. Bautista, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, failing to obey a police officer, reckless driving, driver under 21 consuming alcohol or marijuana, minor in possession or consuming alcohol, and failure to appear in court on a charge of minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Joshua Allen Bowman, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault, harassment and first-degree burglary.
Sean Richard Freel-Sharpe, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary.
James Robert Markowicz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Jacob Allan Nutter, booked by the Bellingham Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Jack Randolph Pflueger, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
April Alley Ritter, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Galen N. Ruzzamenti, booked by the Lynden Police Department for violation of a protection order, a controlled-substance violation, and for possession of a stolen vehicle.
James Lee Skelton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
Comments