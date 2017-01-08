Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 7, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 7, 2017
Cheyenne Nichole Anthony, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Brandy Lynn Castle, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Randy Glen Downs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Ashley Cassandra Homer, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Marie Gabrielle Jefferson, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jordan Owen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in curt on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Timothy Aaron Sato, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Tara Lynn Sauders, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
