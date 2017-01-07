Arrest made in December killing near Acme; one other suspect already in custody

Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies have two men in custody, suspected of a killing near Acme last month, Sheriff Bill Elfo said Saturday.
Deputies booked Richard K. V. Zapata-George, 20, into Whatcom County Jail just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on suspicion of first degree murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing a stolen firearm, according to jail records.
Authorities also plan to charge Dale Anthony Williams, 19, with first-degree murder. Williams, who was a person of interest since the night of the homicide in early December, was booked into jail on a warrant shortly after the killing, Elfo said.
Zapata-George, Elfo said, is from the Deming area; Williams is also from Whatcom County.
The arrest stems from the Dec. 6 killing of David J. Palagruti, 27, of Mount Vernon.
Palagruti, according to the sheriff’s office, had been sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle parked outside a home along the 6000 block of Saxon Road at about 8 p.m. His girlfriend sat behind the wheel.
The shooter walked up to the car, made brief contact with Palagruti, shot him twice in the head and then ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. Palagruti’s girlfriend was unharmed.
Neither bullet passed through glass, and Palagruti did not have any “combative or defensive injuries,” Dr. Gary Goldfogel, Whatcom County medical examiner, said in an email on Dec. 8. Initial toxicology tests showed he had drugs in his system, Goldfogel said.
Deputies were searching for a man in his 20s with a small build, wearing dark clothes and a bandana over his face.
Investigators thought Palagruti had been deliberately targeted, Elfo said after the incident. The sheriff’s office, he added, narrowed its suspects down to Williams and Zapata-George after talking with other suspects and witnesses, including Williams, and through other evidence.
The sheriff’s office worked closely with David McEachran, the Whatcom County prosecuting attorney, on the investigation, as it often does with murder cases, Elfo said.
“We feel we have a very solid probable cause,” he added.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
