Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 6, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 6, 2017
Cavanaugh Levine Bunton Phair, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jacob Michael Cobler, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Jace Diamond Cutrer, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Shane Wesley Edwards, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for drug possession with intent to sell or deliver.
Kevin Charles Finkbonner, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing public servants and resisting arrest.
Adriel Flores, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Kimberly Anne George, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery and driving under the influence.
Jason Vernoy Kirkpatrick, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree trafficking.
Bryce Joseph Lacasse, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Jonathan William Long, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
David Arthur Morales, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for intimidating a public servant.
Corey Matthew Myers, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Navarone Gregory Randmel, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Artie James Ray, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Jesse Ray Rinard, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Bobbie Joe C. Tally, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Kenneth Edward Tyler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on second-degree theft.
Richard Kelome V. Zapata George, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
