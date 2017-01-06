Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 5, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Richard Ludivico Cadiente Jr., booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Brian Paul Corbett, boooked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Gerardo Garza Iribe, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Manjinder Singh Haire, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.
Jessica Lou Heay, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
James Richard Hubert, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
James Albert Ivie, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a drug court violation.
Clara Louise James, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Robert James Rabang Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and possession of paraphernalia with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Brittani Ryanne Rawlins, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree trafficking.
James Dean Rittel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for felony harassment and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Jose Luis Romero Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
James Timothy Skondin, booked by the Wasington State Patrol for driving under the influence, third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, and hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Ronell Lea Vinyard, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Bradley Andrew Wilson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order.
Michael G. Young, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree theft.
Comments