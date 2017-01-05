Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 4, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 4, 2017
Elizabeth C. Ballew, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Starr Rae Belgarde, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer.
Derek Stephen Bradley, booked by the Lynden Police Department for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Cory James Budde, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Marc Petrovich Danci, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for a controlled substance violation, drug possession, first-degree criminal impersonation, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Aleksandr Rostislav Davidyuk, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Anthony Dre Denunzio, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Ravon Harold Diggs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and third-degree malicious mischief.
Jeannie Marie Finkbonner, booked by the Washington State Patrol and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Derek Shaw Golubjatnikov, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
James Buddy Hayes Sr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree possessing stolen property.
Cody Newton James Huckaby, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree negligent driving, a controlled substance violation, second-degree theft, second-degree possession of stolen property, first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, first-degree trafficking and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree possessing stolen property.
Charles Dion Antone Jimmy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second- and third-degree malicious mischief, first- and second-degree burglary, and second- and third-degree theft.
Kevin Jerome Korum, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Brittany Danyelle Lawrence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Travis Jeffrey Little, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a detainer.
Allan Charles McGinnis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing.
Alan Leonard Meyer, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Balwinder Singh Nagra, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Michael Anthony Nash, booked by the Washington State Patrol on a probation/parole violation.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing, obstructing, and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Sophia Amadea Phillips, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darrel Dwain Richardson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree possession of stolen property.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree criminal trespassing and obstructing a police officer.
Stanley Eric Sanders, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Floriberto Segueda-Ortiz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.
Kevin Alexander Shinn, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a probation/parole violation.
Timothy Edward Tabor, booked by the Department of Corrections on a new criminal activity hold and on a swift and certain warrant.
Jason Richard Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Matthew Paul Thompson Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, drug possession and failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree burglary.
Lance Everest Vanderyacht, booked by the Washington State Patrol and Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first- and second-degree driving with a suspended license and for failure to appear in court on a charge of felony harassment.
Trevor Clayton Wall, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault.
Dustin Monroe Wilson, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer and for drug possession.
Corey Jonathan Wise, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
