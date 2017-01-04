Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 3, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 3, 2017
Alfredo S. Aguirre Torres, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving.
Armon James Akbari, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Tyler Wayne Blackwelder, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Tyler Anthony Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
Matthew Allen Cowell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a schedule 1 narcotic and possession of a schedule 2 narcotic.
Christoph Sebastian Gatz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Dylan Jacob Howard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Rebecca Naomi Julius, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a controlled substance violation and possession/use of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Lee King, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Tony Leon Kreider, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of legend drug without a prescription.
Jonas Thomas Linvog, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass, obstructing a police officer, and disorderly conduct.
Tamra Jean Loehr, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Gerard Carl Lorden, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Dustin Robert Moore, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a civil bench warrant and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Chicko Cholas Morris, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and obstructing.
George Lee Poling II, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for two counts of third-degree driving with a suspended license and two counts of second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Roman Joseph Roesbery, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for illegal possession of a firearm and altering the ID mark on a firearm.
Chase Zachary Zarate, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Brent David Zwiers, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
