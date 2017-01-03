Fires break out along Interstate 5 in Whatcom County

Firefighters in northwest Whatcom County battled a series of grass fires along about three miles of Interstate 5 on Tuesday evening.
Sheriff’s deputies radioed around 5:20 p.m. several large fires had broken out along a roughly three-mile stretch of the freeway between the exits to Portal Way and Birch-Bay Lynden Road.
Crews from North Whatcom Fire & Rescue were working to extinguish the flames in gusty 20-degree weather. So far it’s unclear if the fires were set on purpose, said Trooper Heather Axtman.
The freeway wasn’t shut down, and as of 5:50 p.m. all of the fires appeared to be out, according to initial fire dispatches.
