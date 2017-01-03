Whatcom County Jail report for Jan. 2, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
JAN. 2, 2017
Katrina Jean Brzozowski, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.
Jessica Daniell Doyle, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Joshua Andrew Goldston, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Richard Knowles, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on charges of fourth-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order.
Katherine Renee McFarlane, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Jacob Allen Rhines Sr., booked by the Washington State Patrol on a civil bench warrant and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Dimitry Jason Savchuk, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing a police officer and for being a driver under 21 consuming alcohol and/or marijuana.
