Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 3, 2016 - Jan. 1, 2017

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 31, 2016
Fred Junior Binschus, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the state Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer, and for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, and second-degree rape.
Justin James Florence, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device, controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Brian H. Flugekvam, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Heather Allison Gauf Perrin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Jeffrey David Jewett, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kindall L. Lowenberg, booked by the Washington State Patrol for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Kenneth Warren Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
Max James Nelson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Hermandeep S. Sihota, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence, obstructing a police officer, and making a false statement to officer.
Macaila Elizabeth Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
JAN. 1, 2017
Daniel Edwin Blue, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Todd Robert Branco, booked by the Sumas Police Department for third-degree malicious mischief.
James Dupree Clayton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault, harassment, and third-degree theft.
Roberto Cruz Lopez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree arson and second-degree malicious mischief.
Glen Arlie Cupples, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Kayla Marie Dennis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Alan John Morris, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Cort Bernard Nabozny, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and a controlled-substance violation.
Jason Jeffrey Olsen, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for second-degree assault.
Andrey Orekhov, booked by the Sumas Police Department for second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.
Steven Dalton Parker Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree driving with a suspended license, shoplifting, and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Thomas Byron Roe, booked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection on fugitive from justice warrants.
Gonzalo Rubio Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
