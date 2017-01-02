Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 3, 2016 - Jan. 1, 2017

4:32 Defendant in downtown stabbing makes first appearance in Superior Court Pause

1:04 Video: Vigil and remembrance walk for Bellingham infant Lucian Shields

3:38 Pete Carroll was "in outer space" pulling Seahawks starters out early at SF

0:51 Watch people jump into Lake Padden at 2017 Padden Polar Dip

1:36 The worst red-light runners in 2016

1:25 How to fit a bike helmet correctly

2:45 Understanding the Electoral College: 'A process not a place'

1:52 Bobby Wagner says Seahawks changed run fits on D to change game at SF

5:47 Bellingham man lives off the grid in self-made "gypsy wagon"