Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 30, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Ernie Arthur Belezaire, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Dakota Lee Commissaris, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Joe Louise Pierre Crowder III, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Tylor Lynn Dalton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Maximino Garcia, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violating a domestic-violence protection order.
Felix Garza Jr., booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for violating a domestic violence no-contact order.
Kimberly Anne George, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
Rocky D. Gist, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, drug possession and third-degree possessing stolen property.
Norman Joel Heerspink, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office driving under the influence.
Shelley Denice Kelly, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges charges of first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct.
Isaac Solomon Lawrence Jr., booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Deanna Dwene Lopez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Ramey Dion Razor, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
William Chauncey W. Ross, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Alex C. Wathen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary.
