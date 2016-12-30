Whatcom County man dies in crash near Acme

A Whatcom County man died in a pickup crash early Friday south of Acme.
Vasiliy Andrey Varkentin, 25, of the Kendall area, was driving a red 2006 Dodge Ram north on state Route 9, when the pickup crossed the center line near Maleng Road, drove up an embankment, and rolled back down, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The totaled truck landed on its roof, blocking both lanes of traffic around 1:25 a.m.
Varkentin died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.
Two passengers in the truck, Victor Tikhonov, 36, and Sergey Tikhonov, 30, suffered minor injuries, according to state troopers. They were treated at St. Joseph hospital.
Caleb Hutton: 360-715-2276, @bhamcaleb
Comments