Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 29, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 29, 2016
Jimmy Raymond Abitia, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Soledad Amundsen, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation, first-degree criminal impersonation and bail jumping.
Joseph Thomas Andrews, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and bail jumping.
Devon Mitchell Ballweber, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for drug possession, second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft and second-degree possessing stolen property.
Victor Blanco-Martinez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree assault with a knife.
Caleb Lee Brown, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a first-degree theft.
Samuel Cody Griffith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree trafficking.
Scott Theodore Johnson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for forgery.
James Scott Krebs, booked by the Washington State Patrol for attempting to elude a police vehicle, a controlled substance violation, possessing a stolen vehicle and obstructing a police officer.
DJ Mac Lorenz, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree theft.
Namir Umar McBean, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a controlled substance violation.
Joshua Daniel Morris, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, attempting to elude a police vehicle and third-degree assault.
Nathaniel Anthony Muniz-Spry, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Tessa Joy Nall, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Justin David Reynolds, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Julie Ann Vandervelden, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Bailey Kenneth Waltari, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for drug possession and failure to appear in court on charges charges of use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree theft.
