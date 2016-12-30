Man arrested, another taken to hospital after stabbing in downtown Bellingham

A man was taken to St. Joseph hospital after a stabbing outside a downtown Bellingham bar Thursday night, police said.
Victor Blanco-Martinez, 34, of Bellingham, was booked into the Whatcom County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, said Lt. Danette Beckley, a Bellingham Police spokeswoman.
Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in front of the Shakedown at 1212 N. State St. just before 10 p.m., Beckley said in an email. A bystander helped the victim and gave police a description of Blanco-Martinez. Police found and arrested him shortly thereafter near the YMCA on the same block.
Blanco-Martinez was carrying a knife that appeared to have blood on it, police said.
The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest and additional injuries to his head and face, Beckley said. A hospital spokesperson did not immediately return a message requesting comment on the man’s condition.
A witness told police the two men had an altercation before the incident, but officers were not able to talk with the victim because of his condition, Beckley said.
This story will be updated.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
