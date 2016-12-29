Man leads police on pursuit through county before stopping at Everson home; no injuries

A man led state troopers, police and sheriff’s deputies on a chase near Everson and crashed into two police vehicles before he was arrested Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
Trooper Heather Axtman with the Washington State Patrol said by phone at about 4 p.m. Thursday she did not have the suspect’s name. She also could not say if he had been booked into the Whatcom County Jail.
“We have not got that far into our investigations yet,” Axtman said.
A trooper tried stopping the man on Wiser Lake Road east of Guide Meridian Road just before 1:30 p.m., Axtman said, for driving 64 mph in a 50 mph zone. The man refused to stop.
Troopers, along Everson police officers and Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputies, gave chase, and deployed spike strips near Everson Goshen Road and East Smith Road, Axtman said. The man swerved and avoided the strips, but struck the bumper of a state patrol car, Axtman said.
He also hit another Everson police patrol car during the chase, she added.
The suspect stopped his car at 114 Poplar Drive in Everson, Axtman said, and ran. Police used a dog to track him down, and he was arrested near the house.
Despite the crashes, the cars could still be driven, Axtman said, adding that neither the suspect, troopers, deputies or officers were injured during the chase.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
