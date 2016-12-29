Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 28, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 28, 2016
Leslie Keith Brown, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle and for making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.
Dana Marie A. Cochran, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Josey Fay Courtney, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree theft.
David Alexander Figueroa Jr., booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Harold Lynn Garner Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for second-degree criminal trespassing and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Jordan Matthew Hartley, booked by the Washington State Patrol on warrants and for drug possession and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Kenneth Alfred Heinzl, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for second-degree criminal impersonation and for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree malicious mischief and obstructing a public servant.
Brandon Allen Kinley, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree domestic violence assault and battery and for possession a controlled substance not in its original container.
Dennis Daniel Lengel, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Ryan Andrew Newton, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Marcos Penaloza, booked by the Lynden Police Department for cyberstalking, pornography depicting minors and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.
Jerome Lenorda Powell, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer and for shoplifting.
James Allen Pursley, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Nathan Ray Trulock, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
