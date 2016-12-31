Top crime stories of 2016: Ax attack leaves Bellingham man with skull fractures

An Acme man attacked a couple with an ax in February at a Bellingham apartment.
Charging papers say Patrick Marion Brown, 25, had been having a mental breakdown, fueled by hallucinogens, marijuana, and no sleep, before he showed up at an apartment on North Forest Street around 1:50 p.m. Feb. 16, wearing a paintball mask.
He used a single-bit ax with a fiberglass handle to hack at the door and window to get inside to the residents, a man, 32, and a woman, 29, police said.
The couple knew Brown. They fought back, and the 32-year-old man suffered blows to the head from the ax. He suffered a fractured skull and other injuries, the charges say.
Brown ran from the scene but he was in custody minutes later on Garden Street. Officers recovered a meat clever, a steak knife, a roll of duct tape, and the ax.
Brown was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and first-degree burglary. A few weeks later his girlfriend, 20, reported Brown had held her at knifepoint in the hours before the North Forest assault. He was charged with second-degree assault in that incident.
He’s awaiting trial in both cases.
