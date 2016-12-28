Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 27, 2016

1:50 Bellingham man sentenced for causing high-speed car crash Pause

2:00 Secret Santa gives away gift cards on Christmas Eve at Bellingham Kmart

3:43 Watch killer whales feast on a shark off California's Central Coast

2:34 Pete Carroll: Seahawks missed another opportunity, plus a Thomas Rawls update

0:47 Watch Bellingham's Annika Reiss win the NWC girls title

2:16 Pacifist WWII vet anxious to see film "Hacksaw Ridge"

1:04 WSDOT's goat patrol adds four new 'weed warriors' to crew

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'