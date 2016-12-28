Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 27, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 27, 2016
Austin Arthur Bailey, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and interfering with a report of domestic violence.
Tyler Wayne Blackwelder, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Justin Leon Brubaker, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree rape, second-degree assault with sexual motivation and felony harassment.
Ethan Gregory Ehr, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Kyle Owen Finkbonner, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Jesse Ryan Hicks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
August Peter Joseph, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Levi Joseph Paul, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jandy Anna Pierre, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for a Lummi drug court violation.
Justin Patrick Redington, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Jacob Dean Ringenbach, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree assault.
Andrea Louise Faye Sjodin, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of second-degree theft.
Victor Ryan Charles Sweet, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Viktor V. Yuronen, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
