Heavily bruised woman reports being raped, beaten unconscious on Lummi Island

A Lummi Island man has been arrested after a woman reported he raped her, knocked her unconscious, and left heavy bruising over much of her upper body.
A woman in her 20s was visiting an acquaintance, Justin Leon Brubaker, 33, at his cabin in the 4300 block of Matia View Drive when he “became assaultive and sexually assaulted her,” according to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office.
She ran from the home screaming for help around 2 a.m. Tuesday. A landlord at the main home on the property answered the door and took her inside. He gave her ice packs and called 911.
She started to hyperventilate as she described what happened. She told sheriff’s deputies Brubaker knocked her unconscious more than once during the assault. Once he finally got distracted, she escaped, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies noted heavy bruising on her face, chin, and arms. She had swelling on her body, too, and injuries consistent with being punched.
An ambulance rushed her to St. Joseph hospital.
Brubaker denied the woman’s story, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked into jail around 5 a.m. to face a charge of first-degree rape.
Court records show Brubaker has never been convicted of a felony in Washington state. He was, however, arrested in September to face misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief, interfering with a report of domestic violence, and resisting arrest.
