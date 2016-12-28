Top crime stories of 2016: Still no leads in October robbery at Meridian Street Peoples Bank, police say

Bellingham Police have no new leads after a man robbed the Peoples Bank branch on Meridian Street in late October.
Bank employees at the branch, at 4183 Meridian St., called the police around 2 p.m. on Oct. 27 to report a man had slipped a note to a teller demanding cash, police said at the time. The man did not appear to have a weapon.
After leaving the bank, he ran south toward the Lovers store at 4179 Meridian, police said.
The man was recorded on the bank’s security cameras. He was described by police as white with a scruffy beard in his mid- to late-20s. The day of the robbery, he wore a long, green trench coat, a camouflage baseball cap and blue jeans.
Detectives canvassed the area immediately after the robbery, and have solicited tips ever since. They later issued a statewide bulletin and asked for more information via social media, said Bellingham Police spokeswoman Lt. Danette Beckley.
Police had no new leads as of Dec. 16, Beckley said. A few tips have been investigated but have not panned out. The case is still active.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
