Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 26, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 26, 2016
Brian Neil Cole, booked by the Washington State Patrol for first degree negligent driving.
Treven Joshua Elgersma, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Nicole Marie Englert, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting, first-degree vehicle prowl, and for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree malicious mischief and possession of stolen property.
Michael David Henderson, booked by the Everson Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Romeo Mendez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and second-degree malicious mischief.
Wayne Sewell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Jeremiah John Sullivan, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for obstructing, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree burglary, third-degree theft and failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of stolen property.
Comments