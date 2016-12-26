Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 25, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 25, 2016
Greg Alvin Botteron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Robert James Carratello, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Rebecca Lyn, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Donald Mark Matthiesen, booked by the Ferndale Police Department on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Jeffrey Austin Mullins, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Mary Kathleen Muniz, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Walter James O'Leary, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence.
Ariel Keora Bumatai Phillips, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation and shoplifting.
Petr Stepanovich Shpak, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Glen Rudy Solomon Jr., booked by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and a U.S. Marshals hold.
