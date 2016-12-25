Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 24, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 24, 2016
Samuel A. Atiroko, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Angela Karen Bell, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for first-degree assault.
Cheyenne Paul Damien, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Patrick George George, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for driving under the influence and failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree theft.
Victor James Savchuk, booked by the Washington State Patrol for second-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device.
Craig Michael Strong, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for shoplifting.
Amanda Marie Ward, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Lawrence Michael Wasisco, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Frank Lee White, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct, third-degree malicious mischief, and failure to stop and give information.
