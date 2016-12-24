Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 23, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 23, 2016
Steven Marcell Barton, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Isaac Daniel Conley, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Matthew King Hall, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge second-degree assault.
Craig Alan Holleman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault, third-degree theft and second-degree trafficking.
Amanda Rae Jiles, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Kevin McDaniel, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on warrants.
Kevin Allen McGraw, booked by the Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for second- and third-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, and driving under the influence.
Marcus Tyler Mosley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Kate Dewey Smith, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Dustin Royal Stephens, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for attempting to elude a police vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.
Edward Francis Waller, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft and first-degree robbery.
Derek Emerson Woodward, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
