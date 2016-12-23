Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 22, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 22, 2016
Kasey James Abbot, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for first-degree criminal impersonation and operating a vehicle without a valid ID.
Randall Sue Anderson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a police officer.
Tami L. Caron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a police officer.
Corriene Lee Croswaite, booked by the Blaine Police Department for driving under the influence.
Renee Shirley Everett, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence and for failure to appear in court on a charge of third-degree malicious mischief.
Juan Valentino Felix, booked by the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and failure to appear on a charge of contempt of court.
Christopher Richard Hansford, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Kristal Mae Hollingsworth, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession of a stolen vehicle.
Cody Francis Kingston, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia.
Jonas Thomas Linvog, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct.
Chase Thomas Neilan, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, failure to stop and give information to an officer, reckless driving, fourth degree assault, and failure to appear in court on charges of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and second-degree identity theft.
Kenneth Louis Parriera, booked by the Lynden Police Department for second-degree assault.
Stephen Raymond Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Patricia Ann Topaum, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for drug possession, possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and possessing drug paraphernalia.
Heather Leigh Whittern, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Comments