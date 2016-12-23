Everson man with history of eluding officers leads police pursuit in Ferndale, county

An 11-time felon with a long record of driving offenses was arrested for leading police on a chase through Ferndale and into the county Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Shawn Eric Linn Sivo, 34, of Everson was booked into the Whatcom County jail about 9 p.m. Wednesday after he allegedly refused to stop for a Ferndale police officer and Whatcom County sheriff’s deputy. He was booked on suspicion of third-degree driving with a suspended license and eluding a police officer.
An officer first saw Sivo driving within Ferndale’s city limit around 4 p.m., said Riley Sweeney, a Ferndale spokesman. Sivo’s driving was erratic and he swerved several times into other lanes, Sweeney said. Sweeney could not say where in the city Sivo was driving, but said he was driving south.
When an officer tried to pull Sivo over, he took off, Sweeney said. The officer ended his pursuit soon after, he added, when speeds got too dangerous. Sivo left Ferndale’s city limit on the west end of town, said Whatcom County Undersheriff Jeff Parks.
Moments later, a sheriff’s deputy saw the car and tried to pull it over, Parks said; he could also not say precisely where. Sivo again took off, and eventually reached speeds of more than 80 mph, Parks said. The deputy also ended his pursuit after losing sight of the car along Kickerville Road near Arnie Road, Parks said.
With the help of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter, deputies tracked the car to a field near 3190 Bay Road, Sweeney said. Sivo got out of the car and ran. Deputies used a dog to find and arrest him about 50 feet away from the car, Parks added.
Sivo, whose license had been revoked, didn’t offer any details to deputies about why he ran, Parks said.
“He’s been arrested multiple times, so I’m not sure he had much to say,” Parks said. “Usually, they don’t.”
History of driving offenses
Sivo’s felony record goes back to 1998, and includes a November 2012 conviction in Whatcom County for vehicular assault, according to court records.
In that case, Sivo was speeding along Mount Baker Highway with a female passenger in a Ford Mustang when he lost control near the highway’s intersection with Squalicum Lake Road, court papers say. The car landed on its roof, and Sivo and the woman were taken to St. Joseph hospital.
Sivo later told Washington State Patrol troopers he drank alcohol and used methamphetamine the day before the crash, court papers say. He pleaded guilty about a month after the charges were filed, and was sentenced to more than five years in prison. Inmates are often released early on good behavior.
Sivo also has a history of eluding police officers, and was convicted of that crime twice in the early 2000s. He was charged with eluding most recently in late October, along with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.
In that case, according to court documents, Sivo was pulling away from his Everson home one night in late September when a sheriff’s deputy arrived to arrest him on a felony warrant. When the deputy recognized Sivo in the car, he activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights.
Sivo looked at the deputy, then turned and looked toward the end of the driveway before “casually” driving his car off the property, court papers say. A chase ensued, and Sivo swerved across the center line and the fog line, according to court papers. As his speed exceeded 100 mph, the deputy ended his chase.
Sivo was booked into jail on that warrant about a month later, with bail set at $50,000. In a motion to have bail reduced to $25,000, Angela Anderson, Sivo’s public defender, told the court he had lived in Whatcom County for most of his life, lives with his wife and 4-year-old son, and has another child on the way.
His former employer, Granite Precasting and Concrete Inc., had also agreed to rehire Sivo if he was released from custody, the motion says. Co-workers, it added, could drive him between home and work.
Whatcom Superior Court Judge Charles Snyder denied the motion, leaving bail at $50,000. But Sivo was able to post bail and was released Nov. 12, court and jail records say. His trial date for that case is set for March.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
