Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 21, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 21, 2016
Sarah Jane Brown, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Gerald Robert Caron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for obstructing a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.
Tammy Sue Caron, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear in court on charges of third-degree theft and obstructing a police officer.
Esequiel Casarez, booked by the Department of Corrections on a swift and certain warrant.
Jeremiah Chaussee, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Troy Karl Fish, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for resisting arrest, third-degree assault and obstructing a police officer.
Vickie Lee Goode, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Lori Ann Hargrove, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Dillon Lee Jefferson, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Jenna Clare Kennedy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Melissa Dawn Laclair, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court on a charge of first-degree criminal impersonation.
Michael Joseph Paladino, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Daniel Joseph Pinkey, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Michael Dwayne Pope, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Gregory C. Postlewait, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Juan Jose Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Cody Jordan Rebischke, booked by the Department of Homeland Security on warrants.
Mickey Don Scott, booked by the Lynden Police Department and Department of Corrections on a detainer and for failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Shawn Eric Linn Sivo, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Ferndale Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude a police vehicle.
