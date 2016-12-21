Man interrupts police interview, attacks Bellingham officers, police say

Two Bellingham police officers were assaulted by a man who interrupted an investigation Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
Two patrol officers were speaking with a man injured in a scuffle around 1 p.m. downtown, in the 100 block Holly Street, when another man approached and told the interviewee to not talk with the cops, using an explicit phrase about police.
Police said the man, Troy Karl Fish, 32, had nothing to do with the initial misdemeanor assault report and would not comply with police orders to leave. Fish threatened to fight the officers, and eventually hit one of them in the face, said Bellingham police spokeswoman Lt. Danette Beckley.
As police detained Fish, he punched the second officer in the leg “numerous times,” Beckley said. Neither officer needed medical aid. Fish was arrested to face two felony counts of third-degree assault, obstructing law enforcement and resisting arrest.
Police declined to release the officers’ names Wednesday. The incident was recorded on the officers’ body cameras, Beckley said. Footage hasn’t been released.
Court records show Fish, in September of last year, approached a man on a park bench in Maritime Heritage Park, and asked: “What are you doing in my ’hood?”
Fish knew the man from a local mission. He punched him about five times, in front of witnesses. The attack left the man, 52, requiring stitches for his face, and unable to see out of one eye, according to charging papers. Fish pleaded guilty in that case to third-degree assault and served a one-year prison sentence.
