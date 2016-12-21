Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 20, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 20, 2016
Shiane Destinee Fredrick, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, and shoplifting.
Kimberly Anne George, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for third-degree assault.
Brandon Richard Heggem, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled-substance violation and violation of a no-contact order.
Mathew Ryan Hewett, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for delivery of a controlled substance.
John Brazil Jefferson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Benjamin Joseph Jennings, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for a state Department of Corrections on a department detainer, third-degree driving with a suspended license, attempting elude a police vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and first-degree criminal impersonation.
Guy Kevin Laird, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Keith Alan Powless, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, third-degree theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and second-degree trafficking.
Lloyd Allen Rider, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Samuel Gideon Schwinck, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault.
Michael Glen Walker, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Garrett Glen Williams, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary, violation of a protection order, and third-degree malicious mischief.
