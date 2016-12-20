Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 19, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 19, 2016
Richard David Bonkoski Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office on a state Department of Corrections detainer.
Terry Paul Brueggeman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Walter Gerald Commodore, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespass.
Anthony Frank Garcia, booked by the Everson Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Sean R. Grasher, booked by the Lynden Police Department for failure to appear in court on a charge of disorderly conduct.
Gabriel John Gustafson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for physical control, a controlled substance violation, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hunter Jay Hicks, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances, second-degree theft, third-degree theft, and failure to appear in court on a charge of carrying, exhibiting, or drawing a weapon.
Misty Dawn Hoagland, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and an agency outside Whatcom County for failure to appear in court on charges of a controlled-substance violation and two counts of third-degree theft.
Nichole Michelle Honeycutt, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Shawn Leroy Jones, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a protection order and third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kameron Robert Kraft, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Police Department for violation of a domestic-violence no-contact order, interfering with a report of domestic violence, felony harassment, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree assault, and failure to appear in court on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Deborah Lea Lindor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a protection order and resisting arrest.
Kendric Arlo Lee Meents, booked by the Blaine Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Sky David Miller, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for driving under the influence and third-degree malicious mischief.
Taylor Daniel Morecombe, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Tyler James O’Keefe, booked by the state Department of Corrections for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Dylan P. Radden, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Andrew G. Seeman, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree assault, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree rape and harassment.
Mary Frances Smith, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.
Kris Allen White, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Jeremiah Martin Williams, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
