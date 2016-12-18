Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 17, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 17, 2016
William Joseph Alvarez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace and fourth-degree assault.
Samuel A. Atiroko, booked by the Bellingham Police Department fourth-degree assault.
Alexander William Ball, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for intimidating a witness, felony harassment and second-degree assault.
Dakota Zachary Boome, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for a controlled-substance violation.
Cory James Budde, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and the state Department of Corrections on a DOC detainer and for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
Cavanaugh Levine Bunton Phair, booked by the Washington State Patrol for third-degree driving with a suspended license, driving under the influence, and an ignition interlock driver’s license violation.
Anthony Joseph Cahoon, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a department detainer.
Albert Cruz Garza, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for intimidating a witness, harassment and second-degree assault.
Nicole Taraneh Gholipour, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault.
Manuel Gonzalez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of criminal trespass, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Cheng Han Liu, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Christopher Daniel Mayse, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for controlled substance manufacturing, delivery and possession with intent.
Alan R. Morales Cerda, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for disorderly conduct/disrupting a lawful assembly and minor in possession or consuming alcohol.
Marcus Tyler Mosley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana.
Julie Elizabeth Muenscher, booked by the Lynden Police Department for driving under the influence.
Darren Ray Olsen Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation Police Department for minor in possession or consuming alcohol and third-degree domestic-violence assault and battery.
Alec Macaulay Reither, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and driving under the influence.
Aurelio Rodriguez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Juan Manuel Sotelo-Perez, booked by the Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Bobby Michael South, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of minor in possession or consuming alcohol and making a false statement.
Skyla Nichole Stewart, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree retail theft with extenuating circumstances.
Adam Jacob Veum, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Colby Joseph Wolfe, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Cody William Wozniak, booked by the Washington State Patrol and the Sumas Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.
Zachary Raymond Zeno, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license.
