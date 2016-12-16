Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

Video footage taken Sept. 23 by surveillance cameras at Cascade Mall in Burlington, Washington, was made public Friday. It captures the fear and panic that broke out when a man carrying a rifle opened fire inside a Macy’s department store.
Jack Riley, deputy administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, explains the danger that exposure to fentanyl, a synthetic drug commonly sold as heroin, creates for law enforcement officers and the general public.
A Bellingham, Washington man was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a 1150 Ellis St. triplex on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Police said small canisters of butane and 200 ounces of marijuana were found inside; they suspect a drug lab was in operation at the site. Damage was about $50,000, the property manager said.
Arcan Cetin, the 20-year-old suspect in the deadly shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington, makes his first appearance in Skagit County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016. Five people died in the shooting last Friday night.
Former Ferndale school board member Stuart McKay makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 2, in Bellingham. McKay is accused of five counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit behaviors; three in the first degree, two in the second degree.
David Frick, 53, makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Jail courtroom in Bellingham Friday, August 5. Frick, who lives near Lynden and worked at the Arne Hanna Aquatic Center in Bellingham, faces charges of voyeurism and possessing child pornography.