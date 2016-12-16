Man accused in voyeurism of preteen girl in Bellingham Kmart bathroom

Ramieq Howard appears in Whatcom Superior Court accused of voyeurism Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Bellingham.
Philip A. Dwyer pdwyer@bhamherald.com

Crime

Drug lab explodes in Bellingham house

A Bellingham, Washington man was severely burned in an explosion and fire at a 1150 Ellis St. triplex on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016. Police said small canisters of butane and 200 ounces of marijuana were found inside; they suspect a drug lab was in operation at the site. Damage was about $50,000, the property manager said.

Editor's Choice Videos