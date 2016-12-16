Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 15, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Richard Ludivico Cadiente Jr., booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Chandra Sue Dibley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree burglary.
Marcos Antonio Garcia-Ortiz, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree assault.
Jonathan Scott Hackler, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic-violence restraining order.
Raphaella M. Hernandez-Estrada, booked by the Department of Corrections and the Bellingham Police Department on a detainer, and for third-degree driving with a suspended license and disorderly conduct.
Ramieq Naquan Howard, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for voyeurism.
Lisa Michelle Lozano, booked by a bail bonds company for violating an anti-harassment order.
Marnell M. Magnuson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for possession a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
Ma Eden Matamorosa, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree child molestation.
Yoon Suk Oh, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County for driving under the influence.
Michael Shawn Riley, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving under the influence.
Jenessa Elizabeth Robinson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, drug possession and harassment.
Aubrey Anne Russell, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree theft.
Jesse Lee Schooler, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
Gregory John Taylor, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Tyler Joseph Woods, booked by the Washington State Patrol, Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
