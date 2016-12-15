Bellingham man arrested in voyeurism of preteen girl in Kmart bathroom

A Bellingham man was arrested Thursday to face charges of taking photos of a preteen girl in a Kmart bathroom, according to police.
Detectives are investigating whether Ramieq Naquan Kalungie Howard, 22, is linked to a handful of other cases of inappropriate and aggressive sexual behavior at big box stores, i.e. Target and Walmart, over the past few months.
A girl, 11, reported a man came into the women’s restroom at Kmart around 6 p.m. Nov. 28, and took photos of her by reaching over the stall.
Last week the Bellingham Police Department released a series of security photos of a possible suspect, near two storefronts, as detectives asked for the public’s help in identifying the man.
One set of photos showed a black man wearing a black shirt with a Charlotte Hornets logo, black basketball shorts with red trim, and a dark baseball cap. Another set showed a man in a grayish ball cap, a grayish Nike shirt, grayish shoes, and long dark pants.
Howard was booked into jail around 4 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of one count of voyeurism, in the Kmart case. The other incidents remain under investigation. Search warrants were being served Thursday, a police spokeswoman, Lt. Danette Beckley, said in a brief statement on the arrest.
