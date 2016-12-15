Sheriff: 14-month-old twins left in La Conner parking lot

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says two 14-month-old twins have been turned over to Child Protective Services after each was left unattended, in a short span of time, in the parking lot of a store in La Conner.
Investigators say a customer found the first child a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a car seat outside Pioneer Market. The temperature was in the mid-20s, and the child was brought inside, where staff provided care until deputies arrived.
As deputies were still on scene, the child’s father returned to the market – apparently leaving the first child’s twin unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Detective Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee says authorities are still looking into how it all unfolded, but she says both children were taken into protective custody.
