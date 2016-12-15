Crime

December 15, 2016 1:52 PM

Sheriff: 14-month-old twins left in La Conner parking lot

Associated Press

LA CONNER

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office says two 14-month-old twins have been turned over to Child Protective Services after each was left unattended, in a short span of time, in the parking lot of a store in La Conner.

Investigators say a customer found the first child a little before 5 p.m. Wednesday in a car seat outside Pioneer Market. The temperature was in the mid-20s, and the child was brought inside, where staff provided care until deputies arrived.

As deputies were still on scene, the child’s father returned to the market – apparently leaving the first child’s twin unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.

Detective Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee says authorities are still looking into how it all unfolded, but she says both children were taken into protective custody.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

Boyfriend recalls Father's Day when stray bullet killed his girlfriend

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos