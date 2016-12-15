Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 14, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 14, 2016
Jake Suchannon Johnnie, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for disorderly conduct, felony harassment, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest.
Alyssa Michelle Johnson, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for residential burglary and first-degree theft.
Edward Everett Magner, booked by the Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Isaiah Jonathon Mayshack, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Crystal Starr Miller, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation/parole violation.
Isaiah Shem Percival, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Victor F. Sandoval Alvarez, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for indecent liberties.
Walter James Solomon, booked by the Bellingham Police Department and Whatcom County District Court for third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on charges of first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.
Robert Paul Taylor, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree assault.
