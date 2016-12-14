Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 13, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 13, 2016
Harmon Lee Barton Jr., booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing.
Kevin Cadwallader Bate, booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree malicious mischief.
Aaron Ray Grovom, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of third degree-driving with a license suspended and third-degree theft.
Adam Arther Hinds, booked by Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Jeremy Dale Hyder, booked by Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Chase Keenan Lafountain, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence and resisting arrest.
Paul Joseph Lalonde, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Frank Joseph Maravilla, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a domestic violence protection order, third-degree driving with a license suspended, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, obstructing law enforcement, and failure to appear on charges of violating a domestic violence protection order and fourth-degree assault.
John Michael Poole, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a controlled substance violation.
Ashley Nicole Ropp, booked by Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Tye Dennis Salhus, booked by Ferndale Police Department for physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated.
Michael John Schantz, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Sharla Renee Shetler, booked by Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of second-degree malicious mischief.
Ashika Devi Singh, booked by Bellingham Police Department for first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and forgery.
Richard John Wilson III, booked by Lynden Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
Michael Jovanny Yrizarris, booked by Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
