Fire, smoke damage second-story bedroom in Lynden home; one person escaped uninjured

Fire and smoke damaged a second-story bedroom inside a home but left no one injured Tuesday afternoon.
Crews responded to the call at 879 Bentgrass Way just before 1 p.m., said Lt. Jason Van Der Veen with North Whatcom Fire and Rescue. Only one resident had been inside the house, Van Der Veen said, but that person got out by the time crews arrived.
Lynden firefighters, the first to arrive, went inside the home to find smoke coming from the second floor. They put the fire out within about 10 minutes, Van Der Veen said. North Whatcom and Whatcom County Fire District 1 also responded as back up.
No damage could be seen on the outside of the home as crews investigated the interior damage and packed up gear.
A woman who said she lived at the house declined to comment.
Firefighters were still working to determine the cause, Van Der Veen said, but added it wasn’t suspicious.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments