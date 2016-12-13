Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 12, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 12, 2016
Travis Robert Boucher, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree theft.
Thomas Joseph Duffy, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Kenny George, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for driving without a license.
Leanna C. Johns, booked by an agency outside Whatcom County and the Bellingham Police Department for possessing drug paraphernalia, second-degree identity theft, second- and third-degree possessing stolen property, and failure to appear on a controlled substance violation.
Darick Ashelly Lane, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for violating a no-contact order.
Nicholas Daniel Lewis, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for a controlled substance violation.
Patrick Luis Martinez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine Police Department for first-degree criminal impersonation, obstructing, and failure to appear on a charge of obstructing a public servant.
Mitchell Ray Odonnell, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal impersonation and failure to appear on a charge of second-degree abandonment of a dependent person.
Rogelio Ramirez, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Kadyn Tyler Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for third-degree malicious mischief.
