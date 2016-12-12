Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 10-11, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 11, 2016
Samuel James Carroll, booked By Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Monica Rose Cervantes, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for fourth-degree assault.
Leonid S. Kazantsev, booked by Washington State Patrol for driving under the influence.
Vann Allen Marsaudon, booked By Bellingham Police Department for second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Drew Michael Neilan, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and Bellingham Police Department for failure to appear on charges of third-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana, second-degree criminal trespass, and second-degree theft.
Benjamin Quinn Redmon, booked by Bellingham Police Department for aiming/disarming a firearm and carrying on concealed weapon without a permit.
Danielle Maylynn Tolar, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for manufacture and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Michael Jovanny Yrizarris, booked by Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
DEC. 10, 2016
Andrew James Boyd, booked By Bellingham Police Department for resisting arrest and first-degree criminal trespass.
Jennifer Jane Buesser, booked by Department of Corrections and Bellingham Police Department for first-degree criminal impersonation and a DOC detainer.
Quentin Kendall Burse, booked by Washington State Patrol for reckless driving, driving under the influence, and failure to obey a police officer.
Audrey Ann Jackson, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for fourth-degree assault.
Marie Elizabeth Kochman, booked by Bellingham Police Department for under 21 possession of marijuana, physical control and a minor in possession/consuming alcohol.
Maxim Arkadyevich Odarenko, booked by Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Natasha R. Phare, booked by Lummi Nation Police Department for minor in possession, and third-degree domestic violence assault and battery.
April Michelle Prusso, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, Ferndale Police Department and Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license, and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Jennifer Quinones Santana, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office on fugitive from justice warrants.
Amy Christine Sok, booked by Bellingham Police Department for second-degree retail theft.
Adam Wayne Stanavige, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office and Bellingham Police Department for possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Wyatt K. Wilson, booked by Whatcom County Sheriff's Office for failure to appear on charges of violation of a protection order and a drug court violation.
