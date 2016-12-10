Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 9, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 9, 2016
Ronald Lee Alexander, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence.
Jordan Douglas Baker, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for cruelty to animals, third-degree malicious mischief and residential burglary.
Leland Lamont Cooley, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violating a protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Beau Catlin Craig, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for driving under the influence.
Bradley Allen Greve, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Blaine Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license, possessing a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Jamie Lee Ingels, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for felony harassment.
Leeann Mitsuko Kuromoto, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on these charges: violating a domestic violence protection order and fourth-degree assault.
Christopher Lee Meling, booked by the Bellingam Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of first-degree possessing stolen property.
Cody Scott Padgett, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree assault.
James Dean Rittel, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for carrying, exhibiting or drawing a weapon.
Daniel Lee Schmidt, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for marijuana possession in excess of 40 grams.
Corey J. Teply, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
