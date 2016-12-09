Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 8, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
DEC. 9, 2016
Donovan Brown, booked by the Department of Corrections on a detainer.
Mark Davis Green, booked by the Ferndale and Bellingham police departments for third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Natalie Elizabeth Jones, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for driving under the influence.
Philip Andrew Kirkey, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.
Jerry Ray Land, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for hit-and-run of an attended vehicle, third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear on a charge of violation of a no-contact order.
Malisa Ann Muskrat, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for violation of a no-contact order and failure to appear on a charge of drug possession without a prescription.
Rodel Mullis Pasaoa, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.
Lisa Ann Thomas, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault and second-degree burglary.
Cristian Valencia-Ramos, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a charge of controlled substance violation.
Samuel David Voegele, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree reckless burning.
Christopher Cain Waters, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for fourth-degree assault.
