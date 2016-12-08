Whatcom County Jail report for Dec. 7, 2016

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office lists the following people as being booked into Whatcom County Jail. In many cases charges have not been filed. Guilt is determined by the courts.
Dec. 7, 2016
Aaron James Biando, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Ferndale Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, and two counts of failure to appear on a charge of third-degree theft.
Krister Jann W. B. Castro, booked by the Ferndale Police Department for fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Anthony Ray Christofferson, booked by the Everson Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of fourth-degree assault.
Brett Eric Deming, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for third-degree driving with a suspended license and harassment.
Anita Holly Dubbs, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for harassment.
Adriel Flores, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Lori Lynn French, booked by the Washington State Patrol for reckless endangerment.
Svetlana Vladimirovna Golovin, booked by the Washington State Patrol for a probation or parole violation.
Muthana A. Haidar, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree assault and felony harassment.
Megan Sue Heaton, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Dustin Andrew Holloway, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for fourth-degree assault and felony harassment.
Trever Rene Jimenez, booked by the state Department of Corrections for a department detainer.
Nicole Lynne Jones, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear for third-degree theft.
Michael James Malin, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree burglary.
Jason Nollmeyer, booked by the Bellingham Police Department for residential burglary.
Robert Gene Smith, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for a probation or parole violation.
Daniel Lee Svege, booked by the Blaine Police Department for second-degree driving with a suspended license.
Eugene Franklin Washington, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the Lummi Nation and Bellingham police departments for third-degree driving with a suspended license, fourth-degree assault, assault, disorderly conduct, and child abuse or neglect.
Wilfred Darrell Washington, booked by the Lummi Nation Police Department for possession of more than 40 grams of marijuana, third-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Kris Allen White, booked by the state Department of Corrections on a DOC swift and certain warrant.
Dale Anthony Williams, booked by the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office for first-degree criminal impersonation and obstructing a police officer.
